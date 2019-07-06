Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 18.47 N/A -1.43 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 90.9%. Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.