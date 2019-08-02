Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 19.24 N/A -1.52 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1130.31 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quanterix Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.