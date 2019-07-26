Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 25 18.75 N/A -1.43 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Quanterix Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 84.8% respectively. 12.1% are Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation was more bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.