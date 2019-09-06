Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.63 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Quanterix Corporation and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 128.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation was more bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.