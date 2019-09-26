Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.73 N/A -1.52 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 9 6.53 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quanterix Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 54.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 17.4%. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.