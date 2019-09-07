Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 99.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation was more bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Quanterix Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.