Comparison of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 25 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00 Alector Inc. 17 -0.29 29.57M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 54,947,707.16% -76.6% -47.9% Alector Inc. 175,281,564.91% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alector Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.