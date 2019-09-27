Comparison of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

We are comparing Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are General Contractors companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services Inc. 35 0.95 140.85M 2.45 15.29 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 40 1.62 35.88M 3.10 13.56

Table 1 demonstrates Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Comfort Systems USA Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Quanta Services Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Quanta Services Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services Inc. 400,369,528.14% 10.1% 5.2% Comfort Systems USA Inc. 90,105,474.64% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Quanta Services Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Comfort Systems USA Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$47.5 is Quanta Services Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Quanta Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanta Services Inc. -2.32% -4.25% -7.4% 6.37% 12.44% 24.32% Comfort Systems USA Inc. -20.98% -17.95% -20.14% -12.35% -23.29% -3.85%

For the past year Quanta Services Inc. had bullish trend while Comfort Systems USA Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quanta Services Inc. beats Comfort Systems USA Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure. In addition, this segment designs, installs, and maintains renewable energy generation facilities comprising solar, wind, and various types of natural gas generation facilities, as well as related switchyards and transmission infrastructure; constructs electric power generation facilities; and designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring. Further, it installs traffic networks; cable and control systems for light rail lines; and ancillary telecommunication infrastructure services. Its Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil, and other pipeline products. Its services include the design, installation, repair, and maintenance of pipeline transmission and distribution systems, gathering systems, production systems, storage systems, and compressor and pump stations, as well as related trenching, directional boring, and automatic welding services. This segment also provides pipeline protection, integrity testing, rehabilitation and replacement, and fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities; and infrastructure services for the offshore and inland water energy markets. In addition, it designs, installs, and maintains fueling systems, as well as water and sewer infrastructure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping. The company provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.