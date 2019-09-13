Comparison of Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Both Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 85 10.55 N/A 1.47 58.96 Paycom Software Inc. 214 18.60 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Qualys Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Paycom Software Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Qualys Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Qualys Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Paycom Software Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Qualys Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Paycom Software Inc. on the other hand, has 1.56 beta which makes it 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Qualys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Qualys Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$94.4 is Qualys Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 17.18%. Competitively Paycom Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $209, with potential downside of -1.65%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Qualys Inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Qualys Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 76.5% respectively. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Qualys Inc. was less bullish than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats Qualys Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.