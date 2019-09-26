Comparison of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

We are contrasting QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 72 3.70 N/A 1.81 40.38 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.18 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QUALCOMM Incorporated and ClearOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. From a competition point of view, ClearOne Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

QUALCOMM Incorporated and ClearOne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

QUALCOMM Incorporated has a consensus price target of $85.7, and a 10.92% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QUALCOMM Incorporated and ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 5.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. has 49.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors QUALCOMM Incorporated beats ClearOne Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.