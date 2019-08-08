Comparison of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 67 3.33 N/A 1.81 40.38 Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.98 N/A 0.02 600.62

Table 1 highlights QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cambium Networks Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cambium Networks Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than QUALCOMM Incorporated. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambium Networks Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Cambium Networks Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. QUALCOMM Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cambium Networks Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average price target is $83.09, while its potential upside is 19.73%. Competitively Cambium Networks Corporation has an average price target of $13.38, with potential upside of 43.25%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cambium Networks Corporation is looking more favorable than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares and 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated had bullish trend while Cambium Networks Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.