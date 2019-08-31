Comparison of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Both Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.11 N/A -0.26 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

Demonstrates Quad/Graphics Inc. and Atento S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Quad/Graphics Inc. and Atento S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Quad/Graphics Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atento S.A. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atento S.A. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Atento S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Quad/Graphics Inc. and Atento S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Quad/Graphics Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 233.70% upside potential. Competitively Atento S.A. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 194.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Quad/Graphics Inc. looks more robust than Atento S.A. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atento S.A.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Atento S.A.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.