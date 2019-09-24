Comparison of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Both QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust Inc. 46 6.17 N/A -0.22 0.00 Uniti Group Inc. 10 1.41 N/A 0.05 158.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -0.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

QTS Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Uniti Group Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Uniti Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s average price target is $50.67, while its potential downside is -0.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares and 87.1% of Uniti Group Inc. shares. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QTS Realty Trust Inc. 1.92% 1.54% 4.59% 10.69% 10.56% 24.91% Uniti Group Inc. -4.75% -11.46% -22.75% -57.13% -51.07% -45.92%

For the past year QTS Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Uniti Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust Inc. beats Uniti Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.