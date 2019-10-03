Comparison of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) and Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Both QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) and Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) are Research Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN N.V. 34 2.46 217.68M 0.80 46.97 Myriad Genetics Inc. 26 2.00 72.77M 0.18 160.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QIAGEN N.V. and Myriad Genetics Inc. Myriad Genetics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to QIAGEN N.V. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. QIAGEN N.V. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myriad Genetics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) and Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN N.V. 642,313,366.77% 7.3% 3.4% Myriad Genetics Inc. 280,531,996.92% 1.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

QIAGEN N.V. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of QIAGEN N.V. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Myriad Genetics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Myriad Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than QIAGEN N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V. and Myriad Genetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Myriad Genetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s average target price is $37.5, while its potential upside is 30.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.6% of QIAGEN N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Myriad Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of QIAGEN N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QIAGEN N.V. -5.94% -7.3% -2.36% 0.88% 4.37% 9.49% Myriad Genetics Inc. 1.39% 6% -8.71% 0.83% -31.84% 0.24%

For the past year QIAGEN N.V. has stronger performance than Myriad Genetics Inc.

Summary

QIAGEN N.V. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. It offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. The company provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. It also offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. The companyÂ’s automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories; Modaplex, a multimodal automation system; QIAcube, a sample processing instrument; EZ1 Advanced XL for automated nucleic acid purification; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAscout that enables researchers to select and isolate viable single cells; PyroMark, a detection platform that enables real-time analysis and quantification of genetic mutations and DNA methylation patterns; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in healthcare and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer. In addition, the company offers myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency; and GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients. Further, it provides biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.