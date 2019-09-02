Comparison of QAD Inc. (QADB) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

As Application Software companies, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.38 N/A 0.28 118.74 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.24 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 demonstrates QAD Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Progress Software Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. QAD Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for QAD Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Progress Software Corporation is $49, which is potential 29.70% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.32% and 94.4% respectively. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 76.61%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats QAD Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.