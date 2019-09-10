Comparison of QAD Inc. (QADB) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

As Application Software businesses, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.34 N/A 0.28 118.74 My Size Inc. 1 527.07 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and My Size Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 0% of My Size Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors QAD Inc. beats My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.