Comparison of QAD Inc. (QADB) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

We will be comparing the differences between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.38 N/A 0.28 118.74 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.95 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 76.61%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.