Comparison of QAD Inc. (QADB) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

We will be comparing the differences between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QAD Inc.
|32
|2.38
|N/A
|0.28
|118.74
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|1.95
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QAD Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 76.61%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|QAD Inc.
|0.06%
|4.4%
|10.03%
|5.61%
|-5.47%
|11.86%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Ideanomics Inc.
Summary
QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.
