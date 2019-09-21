Comparison of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.75 N/A 0.20 211.47 Verb Technology Company Inc. 3 6.75 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means QAD Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s beta is -0.51 which is 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

QAD Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.74% and an $52 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 221.10%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than QAD Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 0% respectively. 30.3% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Verb Technology Company Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.