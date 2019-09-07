Comparison of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Both QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.42 N/A 0.20 211.47 Fastly Inc. 22 16.23 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of QAD Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Fastly Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Fastly Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 27.11% for QAD Inc. with average target price of $52. Fastly Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a -33.27% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that QAD Inc. appears more favorable than Fastly Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fastly Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.