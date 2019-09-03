Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.77 N/A 0.73 11.23 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.68 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pzena Investment Management Inc and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management Inc has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pzena Investment Management Inc and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $106.75 consensus price target and a -3.50% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 71.9%. Insiders held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while T. Rowe Price Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 10 of the 10 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.