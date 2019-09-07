Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

We are contrasting Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Nuveen Global High Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.