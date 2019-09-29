Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23 Northern Trust Corporation 25 0.00 211.89M 6.61 3.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pzena Investment Management Inc and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 193,091,334.89% 48.7% 8.6% Northern Trust Corporation 833,556,254.92% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Northern Trust Corporation has 2.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.