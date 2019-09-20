Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.15 N/A 0.73 11.23 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A 0.29 30.14

In table 1 we can see Pzena Investment Management Inc and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 29.68%. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.