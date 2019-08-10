Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.43 N/A 0.73 11.23 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.64 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pzena Investment Management Inc and Federated Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta means Pzena Investment Management Inc’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Federated Investors Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Federated Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.