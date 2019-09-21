Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We will be comparing the differences between Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.11 N/A 0.73 11.23 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 3.74%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.