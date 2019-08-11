Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.43 N/A 0.73 11.23 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.73 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management Inc has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a -9.91% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 39.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.