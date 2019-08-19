Comparison of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

We are contrasting Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.85 N/A 0.73 11.23 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pzena Investment Management Inc and 6661’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 6661 seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 27.08% of 6661 are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 6 of the 8 factors 6661.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.