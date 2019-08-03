Comparison of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

As Shipping businesses, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.53 0.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.01 N/A 0.39 37.56

In table 1 we can see Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.74 beta means Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s volatility is 174.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares and 41.9% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 81.86%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc. has weaker performance than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.