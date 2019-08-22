Comparison of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.87 N/A 0.82 24.29

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.51% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.