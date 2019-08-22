Comparison of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.87
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.51% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year Puyi Inc. has stronger performance than Insight Select Income Fund
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.
