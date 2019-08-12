Comparison of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puyi Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Puyi Inc. was more bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.