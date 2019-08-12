Comparison of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Puyi Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Puyi Inc. was more bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
