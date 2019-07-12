Comparison of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

This is a contrast between Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 141.32 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puyi Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puyi Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year Puyi Inc. had bearish trend while ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats Puyi Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.