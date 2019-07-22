Comparison of Puxin Limited (NEW) and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

This is a contrast between Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Franklin Covey Co. 28 2.18 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puxin Limited and Franklin Covey Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Puxin Limited and Franklin Covey Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36% Franklin Covey Co. 0.00% -7.2% -2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puxin Limited is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Franklin Covey Co. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Franklin Covey Co. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puxin Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Puxin Limited and Franklin Covey Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Covey Co. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Franklin Covey Co. has an average price target of $34, with potential downside of -3.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.8% of Puxin Limited shares and 45.4% of Franklin Covey Co. shares. Competitively, 9.3% are Franklin Covey Co.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puxin Limited -4.71% -36.03% 5.37% -7.3% 0% 9.64% Franklin Covey Co. 2.98% 1.58% 12.84% 23.66% 11.58% 29.91%

For the past year Puxin Limited was less bullish than Franklin Covey Co.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Franklin Covey Co. beats Puxin Limited.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.