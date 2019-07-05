Comparison of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) and Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) and Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY). The two are both Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation Inc. 6 1.14 N/A -0.51 0.00 Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.26 N/A 0.19 3.66

Table 1 demonstrates Purple Innovation Inc. and Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% -672% -6.4% Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 6.2%

Liquidity

Purple Innovation Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nova LifeStyle Inc. are 7.2 and 6.7 respectively. Nova LifeStyle Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Purple Innovation Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Purple Innovation Inc. and Nova LifeStyle Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 4.5%. About 9.25% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Purple Innovation Inc. 5.58% 32.23% 18.43% 28.49% -32.71% 15.62% Nova LifeStyle Inc. -7% -30.69% -4.11% -44.44% -61.33% 52.11%

For the past year Purple Innovation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Summary

Nova LifeStyle Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Purple Innovation Inc.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.