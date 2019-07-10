Comparison of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 94.12 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.99 N/A 4.90 17.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. REX American Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pure Acquisition Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7%

Liquidity

Pure Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REX American Resources Corporation are 14.7 and 13.6 respectively. REX American Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pure Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 1.04% 2.39% 3.17% 5.71% 0% 2.19% REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.