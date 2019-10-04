Comparison of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|34.75M
|0.11
|93.86
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|322,057,460.61%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 1.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
