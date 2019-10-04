Comparison of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 34.75M 0.11 93.86 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 322,057,460.61% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 1.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.