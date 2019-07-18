Comparison of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 52.63% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.