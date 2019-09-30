Comparison of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

We are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 34.75M 0.10 104.85 Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gores Holdings III Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pure Acquisition Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pure Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 339,687,194.53% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.