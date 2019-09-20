Comparison of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.