Comparison of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
