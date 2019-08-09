Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.26 N/A -2.61 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.69 beta indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -3.65 which is 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Puma Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 275.94% and its average target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.