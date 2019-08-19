Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.27 N/A -2.61 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s beta is -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -21.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 71.4%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.