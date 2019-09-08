Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.53 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Puma Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 5.5% respectively. Insiders held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.