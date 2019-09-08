Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.53 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novan Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.