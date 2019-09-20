Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We will be comparing the differences between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.52 N/A -2.61 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 59.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.