Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s beta is 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Kazia Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.4%. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.