Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.87 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.