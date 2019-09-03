Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus price target of Array BioPharma Inc. is $39.2, which is potential -18.08% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 0% respectively. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.