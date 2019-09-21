Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1180.66 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.86 beta which makes it 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.