Comparison of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.53 N/A -3.00 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.15 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.8 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $15.67, with potential upside of 266.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.7%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 4.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.