Comparison of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 6.62 N/A 0.42 119.83

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulse Biosciences Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 0%. About 42.7% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. -1.32% -20.91% -26.76% 1.28% -13.46% 10.56% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -13.33% -4.34% -30.01% -19.84% 10.5% 10.23%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.