Comparison of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, which is potential 165.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 69.1%. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.